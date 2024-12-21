Kashmir, India

As the 'Chillai Kalan', which is the coldest period of 40 days in the Kashmir Valley, starts today, the temperatures across Kashmir Valley and Ladakh have drastically dropped. As was predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the La Nina effect has multiplied the impact of cold in the Valley.

Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh have been battling severe cold wave conditions for many weeks, with Srinagar recording the season's lowest temperature at minus 8.5 degrees on Saturday (Dec 21), marking the coldest night since 1974, the year in which it had hit minus 10.3°C. The record for the lowest temperature remains minus 12.8°C, set on December 13, 1934. Saturday’s temperature stands as the third-lowest December reading in Srinagar since 1891.

At minus 7.2°C, Kupwara recorded its lowest December temperature since 1998. The all-time record stands at minus 9.4°C, recorded on 31 December 1986. Overall, Saturday's temperature is the 9th lowest recorded in Kupwara district in December.

The cold wave across Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has intensified due to clear skies and no precipitation. Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under excruciating cold waves and the temperatures across the division are recorded below the freezing point.

South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division. The Larnoo area in South Kashmir recorded the temperature at minus 9.3 degrees. The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 8.6 degrees, while the Shopian district was the coldest in the valley at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius.

The world-famous Ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 6.2 degrees and Sonamarg Tourist resort was at minus 8.8 degrees.

South Kashmir's Pulwama district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 10.3 degrees. Bandipora was at minus 7.4 and Baramulla at minus 6.2 degrees.

Ladakh region has been battling the cold wave as well. The town of Leh recorded a temperature of minus 12.5 degrees, while Kargil was at minus 14.3 degrees.

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted La Nina effect, which means cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific.

This weather change mostly impacts the wind circulation patterns, leading to more rain and snow.

The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will be prolonged and very harsh in terms of temperature as well as rains and snow.

It forecast snowfall in the higher reaches on Saturday while plains might witness some rains.