WION bags the prestigious News Television Awards

Acknowledging the ground-breaking work done in the television news ecosystem, WION was awarded the prestigious News Television Awards 2022.

WION took home the top honours for Best Live News Reporting on Ground, as well as the award for Strongest Digital Footprint of a News Network.

In total, WION has won 13 awards

WION's Managing Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay won the best TV News Presenter (female) award.

Gravitas won the country’s ‘Best Prime Time News Show’ award.

Digvijay Singh Deo won the best Sports News Presenter award, while WION sports bagged the country's best Sports News Show.

WION Wideangle Summer of Floods, which documents the devastating floods faced by countries across the globe, was awarded the best news documentary show.

A complete list of the winners is below.

This award is a recognition of WION’s unbiased and non-cluttered approach towards news. As always, we will continue to bring forward many such ground-breaking work.