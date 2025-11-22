Google Preferred
Who was Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Indian Air Force pilot killed in Dubai Tejas crash

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 11:30 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 12:18 IST
Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the Tejas fighter aircraft crash at the Dubai Airshow, on Friday. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The 34-year-old was performing a low altitude aerobatic manoeuvre when the indigenous aircraft went down in the afternoon.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, lost his life after Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday (Nov 21). The 34-year-old was performing a low altitude aerobatic manoeuvre when the indigenous aircraft went down in the afternoon. The Indian Air Force confirmed the tragic incident which happened in United Arab Emirates.

Who was Wing Commander Namansh Syal?

Hailing from Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Wing Commander Syal had an exceptional service record and was known for his discipline. He completed his schooling from Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in Hamirpur district.



