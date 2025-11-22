/Who was Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Indian Air Force pilot killed in Dubai Tejas crash

The 34-year-old was performing a low altitude aerobatic manoeuvre when the indigenous aircraft went down in the afternoon.
Wing Commander Namansh Syal, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, lost his life after Tejas fighter jet crashed at the Dubai Air Show on Friday (Nov 21). The 34-year-old was performing a low altitude aerobatic manoeuvre when the indigenous aircraft went down in the afternoon. The Indian Air Force confirmed the tragic incident which happened in United Arab Emirates.
Hailing from Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, Wing Commander Syal had an exceptional service record and was known for his discipline. He completed his schooling from Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, in Hamirpur district.