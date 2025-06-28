/Who is Parag Jain? New R&AW chief who played key role during Operation Sindoor

The Centre on Saturday (Jun 28) appointed Parag Jain as the new chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Jain, who is a 1989-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, will serve a two-year term and will succeed Ravi Sinha, whose tenure will end on June 30. Currently the head of the Aviation Research Centre, Jain played a vital role in gathering intelligence on Pakistani armed forces and locations of terror sites during Operation Sindoor. His leadership during the operation paved the way for intelligence-led targeting with years of groundwork and secretive network development.

Who is Parag Jain?

Parag Jain has worked in several key operations related to Pakistan and terrorism. In past, he has served an operational role during terrorism days in Punjab, serving in Bhatinda, Mansa, and Hoshiarpur. He has also served as SSP Chandigarh and DIG Ludhiana. Within R&AW, Jain handled sensitive Pakistan desks and had on-ground roles in Jammu and Kashmir during the abrogation of Article 370 and the Balakot air strikes.

He has also held positions in Canada and Sri Lanka, where he served as India’s intelligence representative. He is said to be among the first ones to raise concerns over surge of Khalistani activities in Canada and warned Delhi of its implications.

Jain is assuming the role during a time when India’s external intelligence is under scrutiny for handling diplomatic issues in Bangladesh and the Maldives. The agency’s role also becomes very important given the fact that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has now been promoted to Field Marshal amid heightened cross-border terrorism against India.