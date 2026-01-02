/Who is IIT Hyderabad student Edward Nathan Varghese, who bagged a Rs 2.5 crore job?

A final-year computer science engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has secured a job offer worth Rs 2.5 crore per annum, marking the highest placement package in the institute’s history from Optiver, which is a global trading firm based in the Netherlands.

The student, Edward Nathan Varghese, will join Optiver’s Netherlands office as a software engineer in July 2026. According to institute records, this is the highest salary package offered at IIT Hyderabad since it was established in 2008.

Record-breaking offer from global trading firm

According to reports, Varghese received the offer after completing a summer internship at Optiver last year. The internship included two weeks of training followed by a six-week project, which later led to a pre-placement offer.

Optiver is known for hiring engineers for high-frequency trading and software development roles. The Rs 2.5 crore package reflects the growing demand for skilled software engineers in global financial firms, especially those with strong backgrounds in algorithms and competitive programming.

Who is Edward Nathan Varghese?

Edward Nathan Varghese was born and raised in Hyderabad and completed his schooling in Bengaluru from Classes 7 to 12. He comes from a family with an engineering background and has consistently participated and performed well in competitive exams.

He secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1100 in JEE Main and AIR 558 in JEE Advanced in 2022. As per the available data, he also scored a 99.96 percentile in CAT 2025, with an all-India rank of 120.

At IIT Hyderabad, Varghese served as the Overall Head of the Office of Career Services. In this role, he managed a team of eight student managers and nearly 250 coordinators handling placements and internships. He had earlier worked as an Internship Cell Coordinator for close to a year, as per his LinkedIn profile.

‘First and only interview’:

Speaking to media, Varghese said that Optiver was the first and only company he interviewed for during the placement season. He said he was informed about the offer by his mentor and described the moment as emotional for both him and his parents.