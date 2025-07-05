/Where is Masood Azhar? Bilawal Bhutto says Pakistan doesn't know BUT...

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his country has now idea where the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Masood Azhar is. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Bhutto said that Islamabad has no knowledge of the whereabouts of the terrorist, who as mainly involved in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. Bhutto said that if India provides any evidence of Azhar's presence in Pakistan, Islamabad would arret the terrorist.

Bhutto said, “If and when the Indian government shares information with us that he is on Pakistani soil, we would be more than happy to arrest him.” He claimed that so far, India has not given any information. Moreover, Bhutto also suggest that Pakistan believes Azhar could be in Afghanistan, citing his involvement in the Afghan jihad.

“It’s not possible for Pakistan to do what NATO couldn’t do in Afghanistan. There is no reason for us to want anyone of concern to be active,” he told the Qatar news agency.

Who is Masood Azhar?



Masood Azhar is the most wanted by India for his role in several terror attacks, including the IC814 hijack in 1999, and the Parliament attack in 2001. He was listed as a designated terrorist by the UNSC in 2019.

The terror mastermind survived the precision strike and later released a statement saying at least 10 of his family members and four close associates were killed in Operation Sindoor.