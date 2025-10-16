/What is SIG 716 assault rifle? India signs Rs 659-crore defence deal to equip with night sights

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 659.47 crore deal to procure Night Sights (image intensifiers) for the 7.62x51 mm SIG 716 assault rifle and associated accessories for the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement.

The procurement has been categorised as a Buy (Indian-IDDM) case, featuring over 51 per cent indigenous content, a key milestone in advancing the government's vision of Aatmanirbharata (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

What is the SIG 716 assault rifle?

The SIG 716 assault rifle is a battle rifle manufactured by the American-Swiss company SIG Sauer. It is technically a battle rifle due to its more powerful 7.62x51mm NATO cartridge, which is often labelled an 'assault rifle'. The Night Sight will also enable soldiers to completely exploit the longer effective range of the SIG 716 Assault Rifle.

In a press release, the ministry said that the procured Night Sights will enable accurate engagement of targeting a range up to 500 metres, even under starlit conditions. Its feature also shows an improved version of the currently positioned Passive Night Sights (PNS).

Unlike many assault rifles that use intermediate cartridges, the SIG 716 is chambered in the larger and more powerful 7.62x51mm NATO round. This provides greater stopping power and accuracy at longer ranges.

The SIG 716 utilises a short-stroke gas piston system, which keeps the firing action cleaner and cooler than traditional gas-impingement designs. This enhances the rifle's reliability, particularly in harsh environmental conditions.

The ministry said that the initiative will strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and generate opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in component production and raw material supply.