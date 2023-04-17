What is Kisan GPT? Here's everything you need to know about the AI chatbot helping farmers earn profits

Amid the rising popularity of AI tools like ChatGPT, a new chatbot was launched in India to help farmers earn profits. With India being an agricultural powerhouse, this AI chatbot could be a game-changer for the agriculture sector. It is designed as user-friendly for farmers across the country regardless of their location and education. Unlike other AI tools where we need to write down our queries, in Kisan GPT one can ask questions using a microphone. Its developers hope it will help bridge the information gap between farmers and experts. Pratik Desai, a computer scientist who led the project, says this chatbot will provide farmers with the knowledge and sources they need to increase their profits.

So far, the new initiative has recieved positive feedback from farmers who have used it saying that it helped them make better decisions about their crops and their yield. But what exactly is KisanGPT all about? How does it work and what's next for the AI chatbot?

What is Kisan GPT?

Kisan GPT launched on March 15, 2023, is an AI chatbot that focuses on serving the underserved agriculture domain of India. It offers several topics of guidance including irrigation, pest control and crop cultivation.

The interface of Kisan GPT is simple, unlike other popular Ai chatbots where one has to write their queries, Kisan GPT allows' users an option for a microphone for inputs. It supports 10 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, and Marathi along with foreign languages like Japanese, Portuguese, and Indonesian.

How does Kisan GPT work?

Farmers can interact with the chatbot through their smartphones in their language to get detailed answers to their queries.

As per Desai, Kisan GPT will provide the combined platform's database to deliver the answer. Its algorithm will provide the farmers with advice and insights on crop cultivation, pest control and even soil management.

Recently the Indian chatbot was used to demonstrate how Indian squash can earn up to Rs 5 lakhs ($6,103) in profits.

The company in a statement said that the AI chatbot is not just for farmers but is designed for anyone with an interest in agriculture such as researchers and students.

What happens next?

Desai on March 31 in a tweet gave an update on Kisan GPT saying that the AI chatbot is currently on track to serve a 10 per cent volume of farmer call centres.

- 800M+ Agri and Rural population just in India

- Reached out by African and South American orgs working on similar initiatives

- Bharat GPT in making — Pratik Desai (@chheplo) March 31, 2023 ×