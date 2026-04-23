/West Bengal votes today: Everything at stake as Mamata Banerjee faces her toughest test yet

West Bengal goes to the polls today (Thursday Apr 23) with 152 constituencies across the state voting in Phase 1. Over 3.22 crore voters will cast their ballots in Phase 1, the opening act of a two-phase contest that will ultimately determine whether Mamata Banerjee secures an unprecedented fourth consecutive term as Chief Minister, or whether the BJP finally comes to power in a state it has been chasing for years. The Thursday polls are slated to be a decisive contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What the final 48 hours of campaigning looked like

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The final days of campaigning have been exactly as bruising as expected, with personal attacks, landmark manifestos and a record-breaking enforcement drive by the Election Commission.

Amit Shah led the BJP's closing push with a blizzard of rallies and roadshows, hitting Mamata on law and order, corruption, infiltration and what he called "syndicate raj." He promised Rs 9,000 for farmers, Rs 3,000 monthly for women and unemployed youth, and one crore jobs, a manifesto his party calls "Sonar Bangla."

TMC dismissed it as "a recycled catalogue of jumlas," with Mamata calling it a "report card of failed assurances." The outsider narrative remains TMC's sharpest weapon. When Shah allegedly mispronounced the name of Bengali poet Satyendranath Dutta at a rally, the party pounced. "How illiterate can one be about the land they seek to govern? Those who cannot name Bengal's icons correctly have no business claiming to be Bengal's guardians," the TMC said in a statement, slamming BJP as Bangla-Birodhi Bohiragotos (outsider). The party also filed a complaint accusing the BJP of running special trains from Surat to Bengal to move voters, calling it electoral bribery. BJP denied it.

Most watched contests

Among the most watched contests tomorrow is Bhabanipur, where Mamata herself faces Suvendu Adhikari, the man who defeated her in Nandigram in 2021 by fewer than 2,000 votes. Both seats carry enormous symbolic weight. Other critical matchups include Kharagpur Sadar, where Dilip Ghosh makes his return, and Murshidabad, decided by just 2,400 votes last time.

The Election Commission has seized over Rs 1,000 crore in cash, liquor and goods, deploying more than 5,000 Flying Squad teams across the state.

Also read | West Bengal Elections 2026:A look at key faces and seats in Phase 1

SIR issue

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls remains a divisive issue. The SIR exercise has resulted in the deletion of anywhere between 60 and 90 lakh names, shrinking the voter base from roughly 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore. TMC calls it voter suppression. The BJP calls it long-overdue housecleaning.