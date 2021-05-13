Watch: Indian Doctors and hospital staff offer unforgettable tribute on International Nurses day

One cannot emphasize enough the hardships that the medical fraternity is undergoing to help the world fight Covid-19. On the occasion of International Nurses Day IND that falls on May 12th), a group of doctors and other hospital staff have made a dance video to celebrate and recognize the efforts of nurses who are the true frontline caregivers and healers.

Grooving to a version of the viral Tamil track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, with the modified lyrics being developed in-house, Doctors and other staff of the Dr Rela Institue and Medical Center in Chennai are seen enjoying their moves in the two and a half minute video. With some medicos clad in scrubs, some in full-body PPE kits and support staff in plainclothes, the team has pulled out all stops to depict the efforts of nurses across functions in a hospital.

The lines have been tweaked to highlight the efforts and struggles of nurses - right from their selfies service, immense grit, love and care, nerve-wracking routines, sleep-deprived work-life, godly profession and the challenges they face in going about their work. While the lyrics are in Tamil, the video has English subtitles for greater reach.

“We conceptualized this about a month ago and sought the help of a professional singer to arrange a recording studio and get the beats and tempo right. The entire thing was shot in two days, despite the hectic and herculean tasks before us. We wanted to deliver our best for the sake of our nurses, without whom nothing happens. They literally handle the Covid-19 patients and end up getting infected in large numbers, much more than doctors” Dr Deepashree, HoD, Interventional Radiology, who is also featured in the dance video told Zee media.

Despite the song and shoot being planned over a month ago, the singer, herself a doctor tested positive for Covid-19, thus delaying the shoot by at least two weeks. In fact, the video only involved old clips of nurses caring for patients, as this was meant to be a secret exercise to appreciate their contributions on May 12th.

“Nurses don’t ever get the limelight, hence none will know the effort taken by the nurses. But, we Doctors are seen and are well-known, hence we wanted to make a contribution in this tribute to them. During tough times, cheering up each other is very important, especially as there’s a lot of gloom and fear going around… The nurses were happy and humbled about their work being recognized in this way” Dr Kavya Harika, Consultant Hepatologist told Zee Media.