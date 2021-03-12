Watch: IFS officer's video showing Golden Tortoise Beetle flying goes viral

Hve you ever seen a tortoise fly? Or seen a golden tortoise the size of a fly? What if we told you there is a combination of all of these traits in one species?

A social media video has left people amazed and shocked at the sight of 'Golden Tortoise Beetle' flying.

An IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a video of three Golden Tortoise Beetle preparing to take a flight from someone's palm.

With a caption reading, "Sometimes, all that glitters is gold.", he showed the video of three Golden Tortoise Beetle found in Southeastern Asia.

The Golden Tortoise Beetle found in the Southeastern Asia.



🎥: Thokchom Sony pic.twitter.com/nGb1gh7sQ0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 8, 2021 ×

The original video has been caught by an artist from Manipur, Thokchom Sony.

After the video, shared by the IFS officer went viral, another Twitter user shared a similar sighting in his hometown at Satna Madhya Pradesh.

I found the same in my hometown at Satna Madhya pradesh pic.twitter.com/2jtNI68g8c — Anil Payasi (@payasi_anil) March 11, 2021

The tortoise beetles, which are usually 5-7 millimetres in length, are often spotted in Southeast Asia, especially in the evenings.