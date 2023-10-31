Watch: Golden Temple in Amritsar illuminated to commemorate Prakash Gurpurab

Amritsar's Golden Temple was illuminated with lights to mark the birth anniversary of the fourth Sikh guru Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji on Monday (Oct 30).

Magnificent decorations and fireworks were observed at the temple and many devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers.

Guru Ram Das Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale by the Sikhs around the world. The day witnesses large-scale celebrations, including kirtan and hymns across all Gurudwaras in India and around the world.

This year Guru Ram Das Jayanti was celebrated on October 30. Amritsar is the divine place associated with Guru Ram Das Ji because he was the founder of the city.

Drone captured the sight

The amazing sight of Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar is captured in exclusive drone footage. With millions of lights illuminating the complex and fireworks lighting up the evening sky, hundreds of devotees flocked to commemorate this auspicious event.

The festival is celebrated to reminisce about the great deeds and teachings of the Guru. There is a whole lot of effort that goes into the preparations of the festival, Gurupurab which is marked by Kirtans and recitations at the Gurudwaras.