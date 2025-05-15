Published: May 15, 2025, 10:52 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 10:52 IST

In an encounter with the security forces at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday (May 15), three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were neutralised. The anxious moments of the three terrorists hiding in a basement before being neutralised has been captured on the drone camera.

In the video one can clearly see the terrorists cornered by the security forces, hiding in the basement of an under-construction building with guns in their hands.



All the three Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter early Thursday morning, following reports of ultras being trapped in the area.

According to sources, these three are local Jaish terrorists. Among them, Asif Sheikh's name surfaced related to the Pahlgham terror attack. His house was demolished by security forces following the attack as he reportedly helped the terrorists with logistics support and was active since April 2022. The other two are Arim Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat, both of whom have been active since August 2024.

The security forces are investigating any links of the slain terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, said Inspector General of Police VK Birdi.

The day when India and Pakistan agreed upon a ceasefire (May 10), New Delhi had warned Islamabad that any more terrorist activities on Indian soil would be considered an “Act of War" and a befitting reply would be given.

Since the Pahalgam attack on April 22, security forces have been on high alert. A multi-team operation has been launched to nab all people involved in the massacre.