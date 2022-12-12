Visting North Goa? New International Airport in Mopa to ease travel, Here's everything you need to know

Goa brings up images of long expanses of beaches filled with frolicking tourists. To fulfil the demands of the flood of visitors, India has taken a step forward. The sole airport in the state till now was Dabolim Airport, located near the Goan village of Dabolim. On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the first phase of a new international airport at Mopa in north Goa, which brought about a shift. The new airport, Manohar Parrikar International Airport, is named in honour of the late Goa Chief Minister who passed away in March 2019.

While inaugurating the airport, Modi said that the state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. Manohar Parrikar International Airport is proof of the changed government thinking and approach towards infrastructure in the country today, he said. Modi added that India took this initiative to take air travel to the smallest cities in the country.

Tourism Push

The airport in Mopa in north Goa, which is being constructed at a cost of 2,870 crores by the GMR Group, would be the state's second facility after the airport at Dabolim. The airport's initial capacity is 44 lakh passengers per year, and after the entire facility is finished, that number will increase to one crore. Dabolim Airport can accommodate 85 lakh people annually, however it lacks the cargo transportation infrastructure that the new airport would offer.

Flights details

Commercial operations at the airport will start on January 5, 2023. According to media outlets citing authorities, international flights will start in March. With two operating airports, Panaji is currently the nation's first capital city. Mumbai would have a second airport in Navi Mumbai, whilst Delhi will get a second airport in Jewar. Flights to and from the new airport have already been announced by airlines including IndiGo and GoFirst. The cost of flying to Goa might be reduced with more flights. GoFirst has announced intentions to begin operating 42 flights weekly from the new airport beginning next month, while IndiGo has planned the debut of 162 flights each week.

Boost to local economy