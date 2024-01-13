VIRAL VIDEO | Politics erupt after sadhus beaten by mob in West Bengal's Purulia

A controversy has erupted following the widespread circulation of a video on social media platforms depicting a group of ascetics (sadhus) allegedly being stripped and assaulted by a mob in Purulia district in the state of West Bengal. At least twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred as the sadhus were en route to the Gangasagar Mela at Kashipur village.

The video prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, posted the video on social media, likening the incident to the Palghar lynching and accusing the "criminals" were "affiliated with the ruling TMC". He captioned the video, “Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal."

Notably, on 16 April, 2020, two Sadhus and their driver were lynched in Gadchinchale Village, Palghar District, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Malviya compared the latest incident with Palghar case.

"In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus traveling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti, were stripped and beaten by criminals, affiliated with the ruling TMC." Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus traveling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti, were stripped and beaten by criminals, affiliated with the ruling TMC.

In Mamata Banerjee's regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh…

In a statement, the Purulia police said, “Facts are being misrepresented from certain quarters about a recent incident in Purulia. The fact is, on 11.01.24 afternoon, there was a misunderstanding between three Gangasagar-bound sadhus with three local minor girls near Kashipur over language problem. The girls got scared and local people manhandled the sadhus and damaged their vehicle, alleging a kidnapping attempt.”

TMC responds

The TMC countered the BJP's claims after it leveled allegations against the West Bengal ruling party.

TMC accused BJP of spreading rumors for political gains. The Purulia police said that the sadhus were rescued promptly and that all necessary assistance was provided to the sadhus. TMC leader Sashi Panja said, “BJP leaders are falling back on their age-old practice of spreading rumours and trying to make that a political incident.”

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das has also lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister. "Attacks have happened on processions on Ram Navami and other religious processions in West Bengal. When the rituals of Maa Durga take place and people go to worship her, then those pandals are destroyed," he reportedly said.