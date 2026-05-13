/Vijay's TVK govt withdraws appointment of astrologer Radan Pandit as OSD after criticism

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has withdrawn the appointment of astrologer Radan Pandit Vettrivel as Special Duty or OSD to the Chief Minister after massive criticism. A day after Vijay was sworn-in as CM, he got into a fresh row with the appointment of Radan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD. The astrologer is the one who had predicted that Vijay would have a landslide victory. The move was questioned by TVK allies Congress and left parties. Pandit, known for his dual role as an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK, has been a close aide to the leadership during the recent electoral campaign. When TVK reached the halfway mark, Radhan Pandit was the first person who visited Vijay's residence.

Who is Radhan Pandit?

With nearly 40 years of experience in Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based guidance, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is one of India’s most high-profile celebrity and political astrologers. Originally known as Pandit Vettrivel, he moved to Delhi in 2008 and adopted the name Radhan Pandit. Over the decades, his clientele has reportedly spanned the entire political spectrum, including top leaders from the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK. Pandit has been among the most vocal public supporters of Vijay and the TVK. Well before the April elections, he described Vijay’s horoscope as having extraordinary, “tsunami-like” strength for political success. While he predicted a higher seat count of over 150, his core prophecy regarding Vijay becoming Chief Minister was realised this month. He has also expressed a vision for the state's religious heritage, stating that Tamil Nadu temples would be elevated to world-class standards under Vijay's leadership. His influence in Tamil Nadu politics is not new. Pandit has spoken publicly about his past association with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, claiming he served as her spiritual mentor.