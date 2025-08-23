/Uttarakhand weather update: Yamunotri, Gangotri NH blocked amid heavy rainfall, landslides

The Gangotri and Yamunotri National Highways have been partially obstructed due to debris and trees falling on the road after the Uttarkashi region experienced heavy rainfall, police officials informed on Saturday.

Work of clearing the debris is currently underway while traffic has been stopped at a safe distance, Uttarkashi police has said. In Yamunotri NH, a tree fell on the highway near the Gyanoti location, with fire teams and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) officials working to clear the route.

In Yamunotri, debris fell on the road, completely blocking the route.

"The Gangotri National Highway has been obstructed near Dharasu (old police station) due to stones and debris falling on the road. Work is underway to clear the route," the police posted on X.

Meanwhile, in Syanachatti area of Uttarkashi district, restoration work for the bridge, which got submerged due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, has almost been completed.

Due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution.

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt, and any loose debris coming in contact with it.

In Chamoli, a cloudburst has wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall. The Indian Army's Infantry battalion promptly responded to the devastation, with 50 personnel being deployed from Rudraprayag to assist in relief operations.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

In the aftermath of the disaster, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari is personally present at the site, overseeing the operations. Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and police forces are carrying out relief and rescue operations, and the road near Harmani has been made operational, said the state's DIPR.