US asks India to lift restrictions on export of pharmaceutical ingredients amid coronavirus lockdown

The United States has asked India to lift restrictions on the export of pharmaceutical ingredients, as the demand has increased there amid the global coronavirus scare.

The governments of the two countries have been holding discussions aimed at easing newly imposed restrictions on pharmaceutical ingredients’ exports from India, NBC News reported citing three sources as saying.

The pharmaceutical ingredients are needed to produce a range of drugs. India imposed the restrictions to ensure it has medicine needed to handle the public health crisis within the country.

India is the world’s leading supplier of generic drugs and is a key source for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

To this end, a US State Department spokesperson said, "We are collaborating to try to ensure that critical manufacturing and supply chains for pharmaceuticals, healthcare technology, and personal protective equipment remain open even as large portions of our countries are shut down to reduce the risk of transmission."

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in India and the US, giving rise to fears of a potential drug supply shortage in the West.

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the United States has surpassed 1,60,000 and the death toll has crossed 2,800.

The tally in India stands at 1252, while the reported death toll is 32.