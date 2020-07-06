US Ambassador to India Ken Juster wishes Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday

Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India, wished Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday.

''On behalf of US Government and the American people, we congratulate His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday,''Juster said.

''It is our privilege to work with His Holiness to advance the values that Americans and Tibetans share,'' he added.

Dalai Lama released of an album of mantras and teachings on his 85th birthday on Monday.

The record came about when musician Junelle Kunin, a student of the Dalai Lama from New Zealand, contacted him in 2015 with the idea - and much to her surprise he said yes.

The release comes five years after Patti Smith led the crowd at Britain's Glastonbury Festival singing Happy Birthday to him for his 80th.