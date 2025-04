The season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is all set after the auctions were concluded on Tuesday (April 15). Season 3 champions Chennai Lions made Chinese paddler Fan Siqi the highest-valued player, splurging 1.97 million tokens to secure her services for latest campaign. With players going under the hammer for the first time, India’s top-ranked national player Diya Chitale also emerged as the highest-valued Indian paddler, returning to Dabang Delhi TTC through the Right to Match (RTM) card at a value of 1.41 million tokens after an intense bidding war.

Advertisment

All Squads after Auctions

Ahmedabad SG Pipers

Manika Batra – 1.2 million tokens, Ricardo Walther – 1.16 million tokens, Snehit Suravajjula – 990,000 tokens, Giorgia Piccolin – 700,000 tokens, Divyansh Srivastava – 400,000 tokens, Yashini Sivashankar – 200,000 tokens

Advertisment

Chennai Lions

Fan Siqi – 1.97 million tokens, Kirill Gerassimenko – 1.24 million tokens, Payas Jain – 1.16 million tokens, Sudhanshu Grover – 200,000 tokens, Jennifer Varghese – 200,000 tokens, Nikhat Banu – 200,000 tokens

Dabang Delhi TTC

Advertisment

Diya Chitale – 1.41 million tokens, Maria Xiao – 1.26 million tokens, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – 1 million tokens, Quek Izaac – 700,000 tokens, Suhana Saini – 230,000 tokens, Sourav Saha – 210,000 tokens,

Goa Challengers TTC,

Zeng Jian – 1.72 million tokens, Harmeet Desai – 1.4 million tokens, Tiago Apolonia – 700,000 tokens, Ronit Bhanja – 400,000 tokens, Krittwika Sinha Roy – 400,000 tokens, Sayali Wani – 370,000 tokens

Jaipur Patriots

Britt Eerland – 1.11 million tokens, Kanak Jha – 1.1 million tokens, Sreeja Akula – 1.1 million tokens, Jeet Chandra – 570,000 tokens, Pritha Vartikar – 240,000 tokens, Yashansh Malik – 200,000 tokens

ALSO READ | IPL 2025 | KKR's Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje's bats fail gauge check in loss vs PBKS - WATCH

Kolkata ThunderBlades

Adriana Diaz – 1.93 million tokens, Aruna Quadri – 1.1 million tokens, Ankur Bhattacharjee – 1.14 million tokens, Selena Selvakumar – 390,000 tokens, Ananya Chande – 200,000 tokens, Deepit Patil – 200,000 tokens

U Mumba TT

Bernadette Szocs – 1.53 million tokens, Lilian Bardet – 1.11 million tokens, Yashaswini Ghorpade – 860,000 tokens, Swastika Ghosh – 700,000 tokens, Akash Pal – 400,000 tokens, Abhinandh PB – 210,000 tokens

PBG Pune Jaguars

Alvaro Robles – 1.81 million tokens, Dina Meshref – 1.1 million tokens, Taneesha Kotecha – 400,000 tokens, Anirban Ghosh – 400,000 tokens, Reeth Rishya – 400,000 tokens, Mudit Dani – 220,000 tokens