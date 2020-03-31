UK mission in India all set to evacuate Britons stuck amid coronavirus lockdown

The United Kingdom mission in New Delhi on Tuesday asked its nationals stranded in India amid coronavirus lockdown to send their details in the aftermath of London announcing worldwide flight package to evacuate British people from different countries.

In a video message on Twitter, acting UK High Commission to India, Jan Thompson, asked British nationals to ensure they were ready with their passports and travel documents ready for departure. She said that the timings and departure locations of the flights from India will be announced in the coming days.

"British Government has announced a worldwide partnership between the UK Government and airlines to repatriate British Nationals stranded due to the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions in place as a result of coronavirus pandemic," she said.

India imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 in a bid to stem the growth of coronavirus. It also banned all international and domestic passenger flight operations till April 14.

The death toll in India due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Monday.

(with inputs from ANI)