UK delegations face pressure from India on extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the issue of extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi in every India-UK trade-related meeting, according to news agency ANI reports.

Citing sources, the report revealed that the delegations who have come to India from the United Kingdom have faced pressure from New Delhi to extradite Mallya and Nirav Modi, time and again.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, in a recent interview with Times Now, said that the British always complain that the first question that PM Modi would ask in any interview was linked to the extradition proceedings of Mallya and Nirav Modi.

"PM Modi has strongly told the UK government that you can’t be a trade partner and a home for fugitives at the same time," Salve said.

Chairman of Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya, was ordered to be extradited by the British judiciary in the year 2019 and is yet to be sent to India. Likewise, diamantaire Nirav Modi has been held in custody at south London's Wandsworth prison since he was arrested in 2019.

India and the United Kingdom, in the year 1992, had signed an extradition treaty. The following year it was ratified and has been in force ever since.

Last year, in the month of December, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's plea to move the United Kingdom's Supreme Court against his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering was denied.

Nirav had lost the bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the United Kingdom's Supreme Court. Nirav Modi, who was the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, had

fled India.

He lost his appeal after he moved the High Court in London against his extradition on mental health grounds.

Earlier, in the month of March, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, without mentioning the names of fugitive economic offenders, had said that the British Judicial system is independent of the government and it is them to decide.

Cleverly said in a conversation with news agency ANI, "The legal process in the UK, just as it is in India, is independent of the government. We always want to see the machinery of the justice system working promptly but those are the decisions of the British Judicial system."

(With inputs from agencies)

