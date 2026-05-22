/Twisha Sharma death: MP government to hand over case to CBI, issues official notification

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to hand over the Twisha Sharma alleged murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after repeated demands for a CBI probe by the family members. Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman who hailed from Noida was found hanging in her matrimonial home in Bhopal.

"Exercising the powers vested under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Madhya Pradesh government, in the name of the Governor, has granted formal consent to extend the jurisdiction of CBI members throughout the state for investigating this specific case. The authorisation explicitly covers the investigation of the primary offence, any abetment to the crime, and any related criminal conspiracy," the official notification issued by the Home Department of Madhya Pradesh read.

The notification has been sent to top central and state authorities to immediately take over the case and start investigations.

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Reacting to the development, Twisha Sharma's uncle, Lokesh Sharma, said, "We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier. We thank the MP Government for this," as reported by ANI.

Twisha Sharma's cousin also spoke to ANI and alleged delay in investigation.

"It is very clear that this delay was due to their power and influence. The government will have to see who are the people who kept helping the culprits even after the crime. It is the hard work of the people who worked for justice to Twisha. We are thankful to the officers for this decision but the delay will always hurt us. This should not happen to anyone else. Timely action should be taken. Law should stand for justice, not for the rich or influential," he said.

About Twisha Sharma's death