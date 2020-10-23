Trump calls India air 'filthy'; social media fills in

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change.

At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

This came despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi having shared a friendly relationship with the United States.

People -- across India and on the social media -- were surprised, some shocked to see such blatant statements from the American president. They took to Twitter to express the dismay and surprise. A few even said they agreed with Trump.

116k infants d!ed in India within a month of their birth during the year 2019. That's another thing India tops in.



Filthy air is only called filthy air.



Since Doland said it out hope that hurts at the right places.#FilthyIndia pic.twitter.com/vaPJr6HnoC — Beeno🌼💖 Tesla's Coil⚡ (@RebelGeek1111) October 23, 2020 ×

This is India!!

Even after 7 decades, 90 % still does not have access to toileting facilities🤧🤧🤧#FilthyIndia pic.twitter.com/kffPj5SbND — Dr Fatima K - PTI (FOLLOW 4 ANY MEDICAL ADVICE ) (@p4pakipower) October 23, 2020 ×

Delhi's Air Quality Index is 567



Washington DC's Air Quality Index is 25



Pic 1: Delhi

Pic 2: Washington DC



And, we are to blame. We need to change our ways.



Don't give "pollution less" gyaan only on Diwali. Follow that lifestyle all through the year.#FilthyIndia pic.twitter.com/4birxOo5QM — Vaidehi 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@dharmicverangna) October 23, 2020 ×

We don't mind keeping our country filthy, we just don't like being called that by someone else.



If you don't want to be called filthy, clean up!!

Remember you needed a PM to talk from the Red Fort on 15th August 2014 to tell you we needed toilets.#FilthyIndia — Just B (@JustPunforfun) October 23, 2020 ×

At the first presidential debate, Trump also spoke critically of India, questioning its coronavirus data amid criticism of his handling of the pandemic.

Trump made the remarks despite having pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.

The planet has already been warmed by around one degree Celsius (34 degrees Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels, enough to boost the intensity of deadly heat waves, droughts and tropical storms.

Trump's remarks come days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper visit New Delhi for talks on building the growing US-India partnership.