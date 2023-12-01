Truly 'mobile': 50-metre high cellular tower gets stolen

Anyone old enough to (even vaguely) to remember early 90s mobile phone ads in India would remember the emphasis given on 'a phone you can carry everywhere'. In the era of landlines, even incoming calls on mobile phones cost a lot of money per minute and companies had a hard time making mobile phones a household device.

A mobile phone is fine but a 'mobile' tower? This tech may still be new.

A village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has seen a 50-metre cellular tower get stolen. While people figure out how is such a thing even possible, a police complaint has been lodged. The theft has taken place in a village named Ujjaini in Kaushambi District.

The interesting bit doesn't end here, media reports say that the complaint was lodged in the last week of November but it describes that the mobile tower vanished on March 31. The police complaint has reportedly been filed by a technician named Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

The complaint says that in addition to the mobile tower, the electrical fittings, a shelter and other equipment were also stolen. The tower weighed 10 tonnes and the value of things stolen comes to a cumulative total of 8.5 lakh rupees (about USD 10,000).

The Times of India has reported that a team from local police inspected the site of the cellular tower and spoke with the landowner and locals, recording their statements.

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, has reportedly told the police that the tower was installed in the field of one Ubid Ullah in the month of January this year.

This apparently, is not the first time that a case of mobile tower theft has come to light. In Patna, the capital city of another north Indian state Bihar, witnessed thieves stealing a mobile tower while posing as mobile company officials. Reports say that the thieves took two days, dismantled the mobile tower, loaded the parts in a truck and drove away.