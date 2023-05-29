In pics | Venice’s Grand Canal turns fluorescent green, police investigate

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:44 AM IST

In a rather unusual sighting, the police in the Italian city of Venice, famous for its canals are in the midst of investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid which seemingly appeared out of nowhere on Sunday (May 28).



Venice's Rialto Bridge

According to Italy's fire department, the area near the Rialto bridge has been turned green while police officers and authorities are working to find out how did it this happen or who did this.

The investigation

Local authorities have sent samples of the water collected and opened an urgent investigation. The regional environmental protection agency has received samples of the altered waters and is working to identify the substance that changed their colour.

Who could it be?

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for what seems like green dye poured into the water. However, many have speculated that a green colour dye has been released in protest or raise awareness by environmental activists. However, no group or individual has claimed responsibility so fae.

What has the reaction been so far?

Images and videos from the scene show gondoliers punting through the phosphorescent waters, while tourists took photographs of the green area.



The colour was first noticed by local residents said the Veneto region's president Luca Zaia said on Twitter. "The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid," said Zaia.

This has happened before!

Notably, this is not the first time that Venice's famous canals have been turned green. In 1968, Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu dyed the waters of Venice's Grand Canal green with a fluorescent dye in a bid to promote ecological awareness. Climate activists in Italy are believed to be behind this as it comes amid a number of similar stunts pulled off by different groups,



In the past month or so where environmental groups have been colouring monuments, including using vegetable charcoal to turn the waters of Rome's Trevi fountain black in a protest against fossil fuels.



