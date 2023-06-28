In pics | Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old painting of 'pizza' in ancient Roman ruins of Pompeii

What did the archaeologists find?

Experts at the Pompeii Archaeological Park said that they have found a 2,000-year-old painting which could be a "distant ancestor" to what we know today as "pizza". The fresco was discovered in the hall of a house that had a bakery attached to it, said the Italian culture ministry, on Tuesday (June 27).



The ministry added, that while the site was partly excavated in the 19th century the digging resumed, earlier this year.

The ancient 'pizza' painting

The ancient fresco, which is said to be a precursor to modern-day pizza, was discovered in the middle of a half-crumbled wall during a recent dig at the archaeological site.



Aside from the "pizza" painting, new excavations have also revealed an atrium of a house that included an annexe with a bakery which was first explored in the late 19th century.

Did the ancient Romans like pizza? Perhaps a version of it

The image depicts a silver platter with a flatbread, next to a wine goblet, alongside fresh and dried fruits such as pomegranates and dates.



Archaeologists presume the flat bread depicted in the painting to be eaten with said fruits or dry fruits or dressed with spices and a type of pesto sauce, said the Italian Culture Ministry, on Tuesday. "What was depicted on the wall of an ancient Pompeian house could be a distant ancestor of the modern dish," said the experts at the Pompeii archaeological park, in a statement.

About the Pompeii excavation site

Notably, the now-known Pompeii site was not discovered until the 16th century. The ancient Roman city of Pompeii which was home to some 13,000 people, witnessed a devastating volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 which covered it in thick ash. It is said that Pompeii endured the force of an eruption so significant that would today be equivalent to many atomic bombs now. It was not until recently that there has been a sudden increase in archaeological activity aimed at halting years of decay and neglect with many treasures slowly being brought to light. This is also largely thanks to the recently concluded 105-million-euro ($115 million) project funded by the European Union.

'Pizza' once born as a 'poor' dish in southern Italy: Pompeii's director

Speaking about the recent discovery, Pompeii's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel (in the image), said that the newly uncovered fresco shows the contrast between "a frugal and simple meal, which refers to a sphere between the bucolic and the sacred... and the luxury of silver trays and the refinement of artistic and literary representations," as quoted by AFP. He added, "How can we fail to think, in this regard, of pizza, also born as a 'poor' dish in southern Italy, which has now conquered the world and is also served in starred restaurants."



Zuchtriegel also noted how the fresco when seen by a modern observer, would immediately make them think of pizza since Pompeii is only 23 kilometres away from Naples, the modern-day home of the Italian pizza. Notably, the art of Neapolitan pizza-making is on the UNESCO list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

What is it, if not 'pizza'?

The still life fresco cannot also technically be categorised as a pizza since it does not have the classic ingredients such as tomato and mozzarella, additionally, these characteristic ingredients were still unknown some 2,000 years ago. Researchers at the excavation site believe that the painting could be of 'xenia', the ancient name of what can be called "hospitable gifts," inspired by the welcome gifts offered to guests. As per AFP, these gifts were a part of Greek tradition dating to the third to first centuries BC and described by imperial Roman-era writers including Virgil and Philostratus.

