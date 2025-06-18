/Tourists welcome re-opening of 16 tourist spots in J&K

The Tourism Industry in the Kashmir Valley is slowly coming back on track. The tourist places that were shut after the Pahalgam attack are slowly being reopened by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 48 tourist places closed, 16 tourist spots have been reopened in the first phase.

The tourists arriving in the valley are excited and happy that places are finally being reopened after they were shut after the Pahalgam attack in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir had announced the opening of 16 tourist places in the Valley with the focus of reviving tourism and restoring public confidence after the attack which severely hit the region's economy.

The places that the government has opened in the first phase are as follows. Betaab Valley, Park near Pahalgam Bazaar, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden, Achabal Garden (Anantnag district), Badamwari Park, Duck Park (near Nigeen Lake), and Taqdeer Park (near Hazratbal) in Srinagar. and Jammu Sarthal and Dhagar (Kathua), Devipindi, Siad Baba and Sula Park (Reasi), Guldanda and Jai Valley (Doda), and Pancheri (Udhampur).

“Few tourist destinations were closed after the April 22 terror attack as a precautionary measure. After assessing the situation, it has been decided that the closed destinations will be reopened for tourists in a phased manner. Betab Valley, Verinag, Kokernag and Achabal gardens, parks in Pahalgam market will be thrown open for public in Anantnag district.While in Srinagar, Badamwari, Duck Park and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal will be reopened, '' said LG Manoj Sinha.

The tourists visiting the Valley have welcomed the step and said that it will help in reviving the affected industry.

''It's very safe and we are feeling very good. We had first thought that we should cancel the ticket but after watching the news, we felt that we should go. It's all due to Modi Ji that we feel very secure and we gathered the courage to come here. We will see all the places that have been opened and enjoy them, '' said Kanti Singh, Tourist.

To address the security concerns of the tourists, the administration has taken full support of the security agencies and deployed them at every important location for the security of the tourists.

''What happened with tourists in Kashmir should not have happened, but we trust the defence forces a lot. We also trust Modi Ji a lot and we took a chance. We went to Vaishnov Devi first and later came to Kashmir. We trusted God and our government to plan a trip to Kashmir. They are opening the tourist places slowly and that is the only way to revive tourism in Kashmir. We came via Vande Bharat and travelled over the highest Chenab bridge and it's very nice here, '' said Shefali, Tourist.

Security has also been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.