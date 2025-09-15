/Top Maoist commander with Rs 1 crore bounty, 2 others killed in Jharkhand encounter

A Maoist commander carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty was killed along with two other senior rebels in an encounter on Monday by security forces in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, police said. The killed top Maoist leader has been identified as Sahdeo Soren, a Central Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and also one of the most wanted Maoist leaders in eastern India.

According to the India Today report, Jharkhand Police confirmed that the operation was made successful in a joint operation with the CoBRA battalion, Giridih Police and Hazaribagh Police based on specific intelligence inputs. The gunfire between rebels and security forces erupted around 6 am in Karandi village under Tatijharia police station limits, near the Giridih–Bokaro border.

Two other Maoist leaders identified as Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal, a Bihar–Jharkhand Special Area Committee member carrying a Rs 25 lakh bounty, and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan, a zonal committee member carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, were shot down in the encounter.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the operation, security forces recovered the bodies of all those killed insurgents after the encounter. Meanwhile, a search operation is still underway in the forested region, officials revealed.

A Maoist killed in Jharkhand

Similarly, on Sunday and Saturday, two Maoists were killed or apprehended in encounters in Jharkhand and Maharashtra. A 38-year-old commander of the TPSC, a CPI (Maoist) splinter group, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was shot down in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Palamu on Sunday. The Maoist, identified as Mukhdev Yadav alias Toofan, was gunned down for killing two policemen in the Keydaal jungle on September 3.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, another notorious 32-year-old Maoist identified as Shankar Mahaka, carrying a Rs 2 lakh bounty, was arrested in the Tekameta jungle of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. He was wanted by the NIA for the murder of a civilian in 2023