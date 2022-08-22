This offbeat wedding invite printed on a medicine leaf is going viral

Most Indian weddings have invitation cards as a significant component. With time, an increasing number of couples are selecting unusual wedding invitations.

As reported by the Indian Express. the chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka, tweeted a photo of an unusual wedding card on Saturday that at first glance appears to be the back of a row of tablets.

While sharing a picture of the wedding invite, Goenka wrote, “A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days….”

A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022 ×

Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir🙏🏻💐, to me its highest height of confusing creativity😝😂👌🏻 Seriously, i thought this might be a new researched medicine for the new variant of Corona..but it turned out to be a wedding invitation🤦‍♀️😝😂😂.”

Ajay Sarma, a lawyer based in Guwahati, made headlines earlier in 2021 with a wedding invitation. Sarma's invitation resembled a formal paper. To symbolise equality in their "beautiful court of life," the names of the bride and husband were written on either side of a scale.