The government of India has released data showing that the US, Bangladesh, the UK, Australia and Canada emerged as the top five source nations for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in the country. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented a figure in a written reply to queries related to FTAs in the Lok Sabha. As per official data, India recorded 99.52 lakh FTAs in 2024.

Shekhawat was asked to provide details of FTA's record of the country over the last five years, and to clarify whether India's tourism sector experienced a significant rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, without international arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The UN World Tourism Organisation has confirmed that International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs) comprises two varieties, namely Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) and Arrivals of Non-Resident Nationals.

According to a report by the Indian news agency PTI, the minister was further questioned about the top ten source markets for FTAs in India during the last five years. In response, Shekhawat showed tabulated data of the top 10 source nations for FTAs during the last five years (2020-2024).

What are the year-wise FTAs?

The top 10 nations for FTAs during this time frame in India are the US, Australia, Bangladesh, the UK, Canada, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Germany, France and Singapore, the data confirmed.

The year-wise FTAs stood show 27.45 lakh in 2020, 15.27 lakh in 2021, 64.37 lakh in 2022, 95.21 lakh in 2023 and 99.52 lakh in 2024. The year-wise ITAs data show 63.37 lakh in 2020, 70.10 lakh in 2021, 143.30 lakh in 2022, 188.99 lakh in 2023 and 205.69 lakh in 2024.