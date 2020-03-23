Stock markets suffer worst day in history; Sensex crashes 3,935 points

With financial stocks suffering the most, as the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed sweeping stimulus moves from policymakers around the world.

Sell-off continued in the Indian stock markets as the pandemic prompted the government to announce lockdown in 19 states and 6 Union territories across the country and suspend rail, air and inter-state bus services till March 31.

The BSE Sensex fell 3,934.72 points or 13. 15 per cent to 25,981.24 on Monday after lockdown announcements while the NSE Nifty nosedives 1,135.20 points or 12.98 per cent to settle at 7,610.25.

Several Indian companies shut stores and factories in line with government directives and several districts went into lockdown to contain the virus.

The country registered 55 fresh cases from different parts, taking the tally to 415 which includes 41 foreign nationals and seven deaths.



