/Eight killed in Poonch flash floods as massive rescue operation continues; Centre assures full support

At least 8 people have lost their lives after devastating flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall swept through the Lower Murrah area of Bufliaz in Surankote tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday.

Health officials said several bodies have been recovered from the flood-hit area, while search and rescue operations are continuing for those still reported missing. Teams from the Police, Civil Administration, SDRF, Army, and local volunteers are carrying out extensive rescue efforts despite challenging conditions.

The floods have caused widespread damage across parts of Poonch district, uprooting electric poles, disrupting mobile network services, and damaging several houses. Authorities, however, confirmed that both the Mughal Road and the Rajouri–Poonch Highway remain open for traffic.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that he would cut short his stay in Delhi and fly to Jammu to personally monitor the flood situation following the weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department. He said the scheduled statehood protest would proceed under the leadership of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

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Expressing grief over the tragedy, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad described the loss of lives and destruction caused by the flash floods as "catastrophic." He urged the administration to ensure swift rescue operations, comprehensive rehabilitation, and adequate compensation for affected families.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed all departments to remain on high alert. He said rescue teams comprising the civil administration, police, Army, SDRF, and local volunteers were working round the clock, while affected families had been shifted to safer locations. Sinha also ordered immediate relief and assistance for families whose homes were damaged.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to assess the situation in the flood-affected districts. Shah assured the Jammu and Kashmir administration of all possible assistance from the Centre for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts.