A 'Shivling' was found stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple, located near Harshad Beach in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on the eve of Mahashivratri, sparking a massive search operation, said officials.

The priest of the ancient Shiva temple was left stunned when he discovered that the sacred Shivling was uprooted from its spot, along with its base, an official said.

"All other items in the temple were intact in their place," police inspector Akash Barasiya said.

"The base of the Shivling was found lying on the beach nearby, after which a team of scuba divers was roped in to search the stolen Shivling inside sea water as there is a possibility of it being thrown into it," he said.

Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey stated that teams have been deployed to locate the allegedly stolen 'Shivling'.

Teams of investigators, scuba divers, and swimmers were also sent to check the area and nearby sea, as authorities suspect the thieves may have hidden it underwater.

"Priest of Bhidbhanjan Bhavaneeshvar Mahadev temple informed police that someone had stolen a 'Shivling' from the temple. Teams have been formed, and an investigation is going on. There is a possibility that someone might have hidden the Shivling in the sea, and hence we have called expert scuba divers and swimmers," Pandey said.

FIR lodged

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for theft, and a thorough search operation is underway, Barasiya said.

The temple priest said that upon his arrival, he saw the temple door open. When he looked inside, he found that the Shivling was missing from its sacred spot. The priest immediately alerted the authorities, prompting an investigation.

The temple where the incident was reported is considered to be centuries old.

(With inputs from agencies)