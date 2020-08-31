Seven day State Mourning to be observed in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee

The government of India has announced seven day mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive. During the period of State Mourning the National Flag will fly at halfmast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment,” a statement issued by Centre said.

A leader of vast experience and knowledge who strived for consensus in the polity and left an imprint on India's modern history, Pranab Mukherjee was India's 13th President and was conferred its highest civilian honour.

The 84-year old veteran Congressman who played a crucial role in the functioning of the UPA governments till he was chosen the President in 2012, Pranab Mukherjee reflected decency in politics that had no place for rancour, acrimony and personalised attacks even as he remained firmly committed to the party's ideology.

He oozed a natural warmth and his intellect, knowledge, power of persuasion, memory and skills made him a go-to man in the Congress, especially in the last about 15 years of his political life.

