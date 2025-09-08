/Security scare in Maharashtra: Three suspicious containers found on Palghar coast; Coast Guard, disaster teams on alert

In Maharashtra's Palaghar district, three suspicious containers washed ashore on Sunday (Sep 7), raising serious security concerns. The mysterious containers are being treated as a security concern and an environmental issue, according to reports citing civic officials. Two of these containers were discovered on the Satpati beach, and a third one was spotted on the Shirgaon beach. Their discovery sparked a swift response from security and disaster management agencies. Here's all we know about the suspicious containers found in Maharashtra.

Unidentified containers

In a statement, Vivekanand Kadam, the Chief of the Disaster Management Agencies. "We received information about three unidentified containers being washed up on the Palghar coast. Two were found near Satpati beach and one on Shirgaon beach," he said.

The mysterious containers are yet to be identified. Efforts to inspect them have gotten complicated by tidal conditions. Kadam said that rising sea has made it difficult for authorities to reach the exact location of the containers, which remain partially submerged. "Due to high tide, it is currently difficult to access and examine the containers. We are coordinating with the Coast Guard to ensure a safe and controlled recovery operation," he added.

Where did they come from?

Authorities suspect that the containers may have washed up from a shipwreck or a vessel that encountered distress in deep waters. However, there is no official confirmation about the origin or the contents of the containers.

Meanwhile, several curious onlookers were seen thronging to the beach even as authorities imposed restrictions. "We are urging citizens to stay away from the area until the containers are fully secured and examined. At this point, we cannot speculate about the contents, but public safety is our top priority," said the Chief of Disaster Management Agencies, Kadam.