Schools re-open after a gap of 32 months in Kashmir Valley

School in Kashmir Valley opened on Wednesday after a gap of 32 months. Children were seen donning school uniforms and rushing for classes early in the morning. The happiness on their faces was apparent.

The schools were shut after the abrogation of Article 370 on 5th August 2019 and later due to the Covid pandemic. Students were reunited with their friends and teachers after a long gap.

"I am extremely happy and excited that the schools have finally opened again. We missed it so much. The online classes were not as good as offline classes. I am so happy to be back in our classrooms. Meeting my friends and teachers after months is a feeling I can't explain," said Aayat, a student.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has made it mandatory for all students to follow Covid protocols. Masks are important in the school premises and thermal scanners have been put at the school gates. Sanitisers have been provided in every classroom and other facilities. There would be a health team in every school monitoring the health of students, teachers, and administrative staff.

"Everyone is happy to be back in school. The students, teachers, and parents are so excited for the opening of schools. You can see for yourself how happy these children look today. The schools were completely sanitised before the opening, and we are taking care of all Covid protocols. Today during the assembly, we explained to all the students about what to do and how to maintain social distance, wearing masks, and using sanitisers," said Sumaiya, A teacher.

Moreover, the students at colleges and universities have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates with them. The long closure of institutions in Kashmir Valley has badly affected education. Parents and teachers are expecting situation to improve.