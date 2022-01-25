Republic Day Parade 2022: Where to watch live streaming, how to buy tickets

One of the most notable activities on January 26 is the Republic Day Parade.

The main procession takes place on Rajpath in New Delhi.

Members of three military branches - the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force – take part in the parade.

People from all over the country buy tickets ahead of time to guarantee that they have the best seats in the house for the event.

Where can you watch Parade online?

To host the events digitally, the Ministry of Defence has created a website, www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in, as well as a YouTube channel, 'Indian RDC.'

The march will be livestreamed on Doordarshan's YouTube page from the moment Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National War Memorial at India Gate to its very conclusion.

The DD National and DD News YouTube channels, as well as the NewsOnAir app and website, will have live coverage.

On the Press Information Bureau's YouTube site, a live feed of the Republic Day parade will be available.

By signing in to https://www.mygov.in/rd2022, you can register for the event online at MyGovIndia's official website.

Tickets:

If you're going to see the parade this year, here's how to make the most of it.

Beginning January 20, 2022, tickets for the R-Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony will be available at the following counters:

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Shastri Bhawan Counter (Near Gate 3)

Jamnagar House (Opp India Gate)

Pragati Maidan (Gate 1)

Parliament House Reception Office- Special Counter for Members of Parliament.

The Beating Retreat Rehearsal will take place on January 28, 2022.

Tickets for the Beating Retreat Ceremony will be available from January 20 to January 28.

On January 26, all ticket counters may be closed in honour of Republic Day.