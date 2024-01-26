Republic Day 2024: From Macron to Blinken to Albanese, world leaders extend good wishes to India

As India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26), leaders from across the globe congratulated the biggest democracy in the world, cherishing its constitution.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in the capital city of New Delhi led in extending the good wishes to India.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!" A great honor for France.

Thank you, India. pic.twitter.com/fXfp4hdCsb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024 × President Macron later posted a video of the French Foreign Legion marching across the Kartavya Path. He thanked India for the opportunity, saying it was a great honour for France. A great honor for France.

Thank you, India. pic.twitter.com/fXfp4hdCsb — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 26, 2024 × US Secretary of State Antony Blinked released a statement and said the Indian Constitution provided a framework for the "world’s largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership".

"As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world. In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities," he added.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish India.

“Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti!,” he said in a post. Warmest congratulations on the #RepublicDay, India! Wishing our Indian friends prosperity, well-being and very bright #AmritKaal! Long live #Bharat! Long live Rusi-Bharatiya Dosti! pic.twitter.com/BOeEewup86 — Denis Alipov 🇷🇺 (@AmbRus_India) January 25, 2024 × The Russian embassy also posted a video celebrating the occasion as a famous Bollywood song played in the background. #WATCH | Embassy of Russia in India held celebrations on the occasion of India's #RepublicDay2024



(Video: Russian Embassy) pic.twitter.com/LRD3WVNybx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024 × Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended the well wishes saying the two nations had never been more closer. Notably, January 26 also marks the Australia Day holiday in the Down Under country.

“Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success. On our shared national days, we also have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer," said Albanese. Warm wishes to the people of India as you celebrate Republic Day. On our shared national days, we have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RtZhxEy7zD — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) January 26, 2024 × While diplomatic relations between Maldives and India remain in limbo, former president Ibrahim Solih shared a congratulatory message, addressing President Droupadi Murmu.

“On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength," said Solih.

This year’s Republic Day themes are “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) and “Bharat — Loktantra ki matrika” (India - Mother of democracy), which emphasise India’s role as a nurturer of democracy.