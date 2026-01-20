/Rajasthan shocker: Man throws acid at Class 9 girl after she refused to talk; accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan was targeted in an acid attack after she refused to speak to an older man and reportedly scolded him. The girl, a class 9 student, was on her way to school when the incident took place. After a three-day continuous search, the man was arrested.

Police said the accused, identified as 19-year-old Omprakash alias Jani, had first noticed the girl at a wedding he was photographing. When he later attempted to contact her and was rebuffed, he allegedly felt humiliated and decided to seek revenge, according to a report in the NDTV.

Investigators revealed that Omprakash rode past the girl as she was walking to her school in the Subhash Park area of Sri Ganganagar district and hurled a bottle of acid at her. The acid caused burns to her clothes and one finger, narrowly avoiding more serious injuries.

The accused concealed his identity

After an acid attack, the accused had planned to escape from the police as he had concealed his identity by covering his face with a cloth and a helmet, along with wrapping the bike's number plate with another cloth. The police revealed that Omprakash was annoyed over unrequited love.

The unfolded incident was caught on camera, but the accused couldn't be identified initially as he had covered his face and vehicle number plate. Later, when the police scanned CCTV footage from the area, the accused was caught based on technical and local clues and arrested.