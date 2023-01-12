Police in Indian capital on alert after Spicejet flight bomb scare

Authorities in the Indian capital New Delhi were alarmed on Thursday after they received a call regarding presence of a 'bomb' in a flight operated by Spicejet airlines. The flight was bound for Maharashtra state's Pune city in Western India from New Delhi. After an initial security drill, Delhi Police said that "nothing suspicious" was found in the Delhi-Pune Spicejet flight.

Authorities received the call before the flight's scheduled takeoff from New Delhi.

"So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per Standard Operating Procedure," Delhi Police said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

