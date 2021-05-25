PNB scam: Fugitive Indian diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua, say reports

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda, with the police launching a manhunt to trace him since Sunday, local media reports said.

Choksi and Nirav Modi-- who is his nephew and fellow diamantaire-- are the key people accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of $2 billion, fled India before the accusations surfaced in 2018. Modi is incarcerated in the UK, awaiting verdict on a case to extadite him to India.

The Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of Choksi, who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media website antiguanewsroom.com reported.

Choksi, who had taken the citizenship of the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was seen driving in the southern area of the island on Sunday, according to the reports.

Later, his vehicle was found but there was no trace of Choksi, the reports said.

Questions sent to his lawyer about the reports remained unanswered.

In 2018, Choksi claimed that he had taken Antigua citizenship to expand his business as the passport of the Caribbean nation provides visa-free travel to 132 countries, local media in Antigua reported.

