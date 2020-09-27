PM Narendra Modi to hold virtual bilateral summit with Denmark PM on September 28

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a virtual bilateral summit with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday. This is his first standalone virtual meet with any European leader.

A ministry of external affairs releases announcing the summit said,"India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability."

All in all, this is the 4th Virtual Summit of PM Modi with any global Leader amidst COVID crisis. So far, he has had virtual meet with leaders of Australia, EU & Sri Lanka.

Two key outcomes of the India Denmark virtual meet will be-- the signing of MoU in the field of intellectual property cooperation between the 2 countries & Denmark joining of International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The MEA release said,"The Virtual Bilateral Summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest."

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49%, from US$ 2.82 billion in 2016 to US$ 3.68 billion in 2019. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India while 25 Indian companies are present in Denmark in IT, renewable energy and engineering.