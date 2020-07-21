PM Modi leads in 'true reach' of leaders worldwide in Twiplomacy: Study

Over the past few months, the world as we know it has undergone drastic changes. coronavirus pandemic has completely transformed our lives – from the way we educate our children to the way we work and conduct business.

One such sphere greatly affected by COVID-19 is diplomacy, a profession which involves a fair amount of travel, physical meetings. The way diplomacy is conducted was scuppered by travel restrictions, border closures and shelter-in-place orders.

As the novel coronavirus spread globally, leaders hunkered down at home and diplomats had to adapt to working from home and hold virtual meetings.

Among the world leaders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads in rankings in terms of true reach as calculated by klear. com. The Indian prime minister reaches on average 40 million followers or 70 per cent of his followers with his tweets while US President Trump reaches 24 per cent of his followers.

Narendra Modi: 40.8 mn true reach, 70% of total followers

Donald trump: 20.3 mn true reach, 25% of total followers

PMO India: 16 mn true reach, 45% of total followers

Imran khan: 7.5 mn true reach, 64% of total followers

Joko Widodo: 6.5 mn true reach, 48% of total followers

Trump with 81.1mn, 33% follower growth, leads among the most followed leaders in 2020. Indian PM Modi has 57.9mn followers with 21% followers growth.

Pope Francis: 51.2mn, 6%

PMO India: 35.9mn, 23%

President Trump: 30.2mn, 17%

The white House: 22.8mn, 23%

Turkish President Erdogan: 16.1mn, 17%

Joko Widodo: 13.8mn, 20%

Imran khan: 11.8mn, 22%

Trump is also the most effective world leader on Twitter as each one of his tweets garners on average 24,000 retweets which is slightly better than Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who garners 23,573 retweets per tweet.