PM Modi interacts with Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the chief of Vestas wind systems Henrik Andersen to discuss innovative ideas that can push the envelope in the energy transition.

During their video chat, the duo spoke about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector. During the interaction, PM Modi also highlighted the steps taken by India to harness wind energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

“Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations,” tweeted PM Modi.

Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, @Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2020 ×

Vestas CEO Andersen said that the talk with PM Modi on innovative ideas can push the envelope in the energy transition. He dubbed the interaction with PM Modi as very insightful.

“Great talk with Honourable PM Narendra Modi on innovative ideas that can push the envelope in the energy transition. Very insightful and we are very much looking forward to a continued collaboration and increased footprint in India,” tweeted Vestas CEO Andersen.

“Great talk with Hon’ble PM @narendramodi on innovative ideas that can push the envelope in the #energytransition. Very insightful and we are very much looking forward to a continued collaboration and increased footprint in India.” @Vestas’ Henrik Andersen. pic.twitter.com/bUtcoLsD7G — Vestas Wind Systems (@Vestas) October 6, 2020 ×

Headquarted in Aarhus, Denamrk, and working towards a sustainable future, Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.