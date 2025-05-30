PM Modi in Bihar vows 'Maoist violence will soon be wiped out'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 30) declared that the day is not far when Maoist violence will be completely eradicated from India, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹48,520 crore ($566.9 billion) in Bihar.

Speaking in Karakat, PM Modi said the people of Bihar have seen firsthand how the government has dismantled the so-called 'Red Corridor'.

Before Modi vs now

Addressing the rally, Modi said that the "people of Bihar are witnesses to how we have eliminated those who spread violence and unrest in the past years."

"How Naxalism was dominant in the Sasaram and nearby districts a few years ago... These people had no faith in Babasaheb Ambedkar. Even in those circumstances, Nitish Kumar tried his best for development here... Before 2014, more than 75 districts were Naxal-affected. Now, only 18 districts are left Naxal-affected. The day is not far when Maoist violence will be completely eradicated," he added.

Praising Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was in attendance, PM Modi said that Bihar saw improvement after "Jungle raj" was removed under Nitish Kumar.

“Broken highways, bad railways, limited flight connectivity – that era has now become history... A web of four-lane highways is being constructed in Bihar... Bridges are being constructed on all major rivers,” he said.

The speech comes days after a massive anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur eliminated 27 Maoists, including top commander Basavaraju, a figure involved in over 200 attacks across India over four decades.

Projects worth $566.9 billion inaugurated

Modi's rally, which was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, also marked the launch of a massive development push.

The Indian PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹48,520 crore ($566.9 billion).

Key projects include the ₹29,930 crore ($34.9 billion) Stage-II expansion of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Plant in Aurangabad, which is expected to enhance power generation and create jobs. Major highway upgrades were also announced, including the Patna-Arrah-Sasaram four-laning (NH-119A), the six-laning of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway (NH-319B), and a new Ganga bridge linking Buxar to Bharauli.

In addition, he has inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi section of NH-22 and road upgrades at Gopalganj Town on NH-27.

In the rail sector, Modi dedicated the newly constructed third rail line between Son Nagar and Mohammad Ganj, built at a cost of over ₹1,330 crore ($155.4 million).