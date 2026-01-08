/PM Modi, German Chancellor to inaugurate International Kite Festival 2026 as India-Germany ties deepen

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will jointly inaugurate the International Kite Festival 2026 in Ahmedabad, adding a strong diplomatic and cultural dimension to one of Gujarat’s most iconic celebrations.

The event will be held at the Sabarmati Riverfront on January 12. Indian skies across states come alive with colourful kites on the festival of Uttarayan.

The presence of the German Chancellor at the kite festival marks a significant moment in India-Germany relations, blending cultural exchange with high-level diplomacy.

Officials say the joint appearance reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, while also showcasing India’s rich cultural traditions to the global community.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to be in Gujarat for a three-day visit from January 10 to 12, during which he will take part in multiple religious, cultural and development-related programmes.

His itinerary includes a visit to the Somnath Temple, interactions at public events in Rajkot, and the inauguration of key infrastructure projects.

The International Kite Festival will be the highlight of the final day of his visit. Chancellor Merz, who is on his first official visit to India, will also join the Prime Minister at the Sabarmati Ashram, a site closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s freedom struggle.

The visit is being seen as one underlining shared democratic values and a commitment to peace and cooperation between the two countries.

The International Kite Festival, held annually in Gujarat, attracts thousands of visitors and kite flyers from across India and abroad.

This year’s edition is expected to be particularly special, with participants from several countries showcasing unique kite designs and performances.

Officials said elaborate security arrangements and cultural programmes have been planned to ensure smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

Apart from cultural engagements, Modi and Merz are expected to hold discussions on strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as trade, clean energy, technology, defence cooperation and skill development.

The talks are likely to set the tone for future high-level engagements between the two governments.