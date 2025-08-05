/Philippines President thanks PM Modi for rescuing Filipino nationals after 2024 Houthi rebel attack

Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's role in rescuing Filipino nationals after a Houthi rebel attack in 2024, while addressing the joint press meet in Delhi.



He emphasised the importance of safe navigation and security for Filipino seafarers. "Safe navigation and security are important especially for Filipino seafarers who are on almost every ship plying these historic and strategic sea lanes. I again thank the Indian people and the brave men and women of the Indian Navy through Prime Minister Modi for your kind rescue of our nationals in 2024 after a Houthi rebel attack," he said.



"We recognise India's influence as the first responder role in this critical area, and we want to work with you for a free and open Indo-Pacific. We both have high stakes in the future of our Indo-Pacific region and in the world," he added.



President Marcos announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists, while PM Modi reciprocated with a similar scheme for Filipino tourists. The two leaders also welcomed the resumption of direct flights between India and the Philippines from October 2025.



"In this respect, I reiterated our introduction of visa-free entry privileges and extended our invitation for more Indian tourists to visit the Philippines. I thank Prime Minister Modi in turn for the introduction of a scheme to grant visa-free of charge to Filipino tourists travelling to India. We welcome the resumption of direct flights from October this year and renewed our commitment to sustaining and expanding such direct air connectivity," he said.



The Philippines and India committed to deepening their strategic partnership, focusing on shared concerns such as maritime security, supply chain resilience, food security, and counter-terrorism.



"Sea lines of communication crisscross the Indian Ocean. Maritime trade to and from the Far East and the Pacific through the Indian Ocean has and continues to underpin our prosperity and our people's aspirations that they have held for centuries," he said.



Marcos said that the Philippines-India strategic partnership will continue to collaborate on shared concerns.



"The Philippines-India strategic partnership will doubtless resonate beyond the confines of our bilateral relationship. Prime Minister Modi and I have committed to bringing our collaboration to bear on shared concerns. A free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, security and rule of law in the maritime commons. supply chain resilience, food security, countering terrorism and other traditional and non-traditional threats relative to the maritime sphere," he said.



Both leaders agreed to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, promoting peace, stability, and adherence to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



President Marcos appreciated India's support for ASEAN's unity and centrality, particularly during the Philippines' chairmanship in 2026. PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with ASEAN.



"I thank Prime Minister Modi once again for India's support for the peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to international law especially the UNCLOS, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the 2016 award in the South China Sea arbitration as incoming chair of ASEAN for 2026 as current coordinator as well for ASEAN India comprehensive strategic partnership. I thank Prime Minister Modi for his government's support for ASEAN in its unity and centrality and our chairmanship in 2026," he said.



Marcos said that a new era of closer, multi-dimensional and impactful engagement between the Philippines and India was here.



"Let me close by once again thanking Prime Minister Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and the Indian government and people for your great hospitality and the devotion shown to our relationship. Indeed, today we herald a new era of closer, multi-dimensional and impactful engagement between the Philippines and India," he said.



The Philippines' President is visiting India from August 4-8. The visit marked a new era of closer engagement between the Philippines and India, with both nations poised to enhance their cooperation in various areas. The agreements and understandings reached during the visit are expected to boost bilateral relations and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.