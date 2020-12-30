Pfizer-BioNTech requests more time, India's SEC to meet on January 1 to authorise SII, Bharat Biotech vaccines

India's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) met on Wednesday to consider coronavirus vaccines for emergency use authorisation (EUA) requested by Pfizer-BioNTech, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India(SII).

The government said Pfizer-BioNTech requested more time as the SEC analysed additional data and information presented by SII & Bharat Biotech.

The SEC said it was persuing additional data and will meet again on January 1, 2021.

The UK had earlier in the day approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said: "This is great and encouraging news. We will wait for the final approval from Indian regulators."

The SII has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine. The Pune-based company has already stocked nearly 50 million dosages of the vaccine and aims to produce up to 100 million dosages per month by March, 2021.

India has the second-largest cases coronavirus cases in the world with over 10.2 million cases and over 148, 439 deaths.

Amid the rising number of cases, Tamil Nadu today reported 945 new coronavirus cases with 17 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 12,109 and the number of active cases rising to 8,615.

In Karnataka, there were 973 new coronavirus cases including 7 deaths in the past 24 hours with the number of active cases rising to 11,610. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 9,18,544 in the state.

Maharashtra which is one of the hardest-hit states with the virus recorded 3,537 new coronavirus cases and 70 fatalities on Wednesday with the total death toll rising to 49,463 and the number of cases rising to 19,28,603.