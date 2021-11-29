Parliament Winter Session 2021: Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, was passed by the Lok Sabha amid a disturbance by opposition MPs on Monday.

The Leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has demanded that the Bill be discussed in the House.

On Friday, the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was distributed to Rajya Sabha members.

In a speech on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three central farm laws in a speech to the country.

The government has stated that a bill repealing three agriculture legislation would be taken up as soon as possible.

Last Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the bill.

The winter season is set to end on December 23.

